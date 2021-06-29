'Slow your roll': ISP asks drivers to take it slow, issues 200 speeding citations in a weekend

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Reckless, busy, impaired, and unprepared driving are all hazards law enforcement agencies across the state are worried about for the upcoming holiday weekend.

Officials are putting an "high focus" on reminding drivers to drive the speed limits to mitigate deadly crashes after troopers issued 212 citations in one weekend. The emphasis comes from a campaign by the Western States Traffic Safety Coalition after Idaho and several western states see increased fatal and serious injury crashes, according to ISP.

"High speeds increase the risk and severity of crashes, and these speeds show a disregard for the driver's own safety and that of others on the road. Our goal is to keep families whole and keep people safe on our roadways. Speeding is aggressive and puts the speeding driver as well as everyone around them at risk." said Idaho State Police Lt. Jens Pattis in a statement.

Deaths from crashes have increased in 2021. Since January 1, 98 people have died as a result of a vehicle crash on Idaho roads, an increase of 20 deaths for the same time period in 2020, according to ISP.

The 4th of July is one of the major holiday's law enforcement agencies see the most DUI's. Idaho State Police officials stress the importance of "planning ahead" and to not drink and drive, or find a designated driver to stay safe.

Travel officials predict this weekend to be the busiest travel period since before the pandemic. As traffic-related deaths continue to rise, ISP encourages anyone hitting the roads this week to "have a plan," which troopers hope will mitigate urges to rush.

#SlowYourRoll Idaho! Troopers issued 212 citations this weekend for speeding; a quarter w/excessive speed (15+ over), several 100mph+; and one driver going 117 mph. Troopers are seeing higher speeds & sadly, an increase in traffic deaths.

It's about keeping families whole. pic.twitter.com/4Tae6mkRW0 — Idaho State Police (@ISPHeadquarters) June 29, 2021

With triple-digit heat expected for the foreseeable future, Idaho State Troopers are encouraging anyone with travel plans to check their vehicle's maintenance to ensure their cars are safe and prepared for traveling. They are also encouraging drivers to stock up with supplies such as water, cell phones, and portable fans in the event a car breaks down during the heatwave.