Beware of these tax scams

Tax day is coming up on May 17--but the Better Business Bureau is warning Idahoans about scammers trying to cash in on your refund.

According to the BBB, scammers will steal your identity and file taxes for you in hopes of stealing your refund--and sometimes you won't even know it's happening until it's too late.

That's why the BBB says it's best to file early.

"The sooner you file the better," said Rebecca Barr with the BBB. "Having a hold on those accounts, keeping your personal info and your tax documents close to you and secure, that's going to be your best bet."

Barr says one of the best ways you can protect yourself is being very defensive of your personal information, even on seemingly harmless things like social media.

Thanks to the pandemic, it's been a crazy year for many of us. Barr warns to make sure wherever you do your taxes, whether in person or online, you have a credible source.

"(Maybe you) just got married, just had a kid, just bought a house, maybe you had to file unemployment or you got stimulus funds you might not know where to put those things on a tax form so you might reach out to a professional," Barr said. "Just make sure they're a reputable one and they're qualified."

The BBB has lots of resources for you on their website.