Waiting for your stimulus check? Watch for these scams!

IDAHO — The new round of stimulus checks has begun hitting bank accounts--which is great news for millions of Americans--but for scammers, it means another chance to try and steal your information.

The Better Business Bureau says last time checks were released, scammers tried to contact people through phone calls, texts, and emails about their stimulus checks--and it's possible they'll try it again this time.

If you get a text or an email with a link to an application, beware! It's probably a scam. The BBB says sometimes scammers will call, posing as a government agency, in hopes of stealing your personal and financial information.

"Sometimes they even ask for a small fee in order to (allegedly) get you your stimulus funds faster," explained Rebecca Barr with the BBB.

If you didn't get your stimulus via direct deposit, make sure to watch for those prepaid debit cards or checks that come in the mail from the IRS. Those are legit--so make sure you don't throw those away!

Still not sure if it's a scam? Click here for more resources.