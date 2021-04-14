Unemployment taxes to be recalculated on the federal level

BOISE, Idaho — April 15 usually marks tax day, but not this year. The deadline for taxes has been extended to May 17.

We've been getting lots of calls to our newsroom about how unemployment will be taxed this year, especially after the... Posted by Natasha Williams on Wednesday, April 14, 2021

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Employment and Training, more than 23 million U.S. workers nationwide filed for unemployment last year.

Recently, the IRS announced they would be recalculating taxes on unemployment benefits. Part of that provision means they've exempted the first $10,200 dollars of unemployment benefits for those who make under $150,000--but according to the Idaho State Tax Commission, that exemption is only on the federal level.

"(Because) We conform to the internal revenue code, but it's only as of a certain date--which is January 1 of a certain year. That provision happened in March," explained Tax Income Specialist Cynthia Adrian. "So for Idaho to follow that, the legislature would have to take action to make it not taxable at the Idaho level."

As of the time this article was published, the Idaho State Tax Commission tells Idaho News 6 they are not currently aware of any legislation working to make that happen but say they are keeping a close eye on it.

If you have questions about filing your taxes, the tax commission has lots of resources on their website.