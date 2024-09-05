Plex Fire gives Southeast Boise Neighborhood a scare

The Plex fire is a good example of how firefighters are at the mercy of Mother Nature. The B.L.M. says the 350 acre fire started Wednesday, near the south canyon rim off of Highway 21, but caused more serious problems Thursday morning.

Plex fire started Wednesday near Highway 21 in Southeast Boise

Winds changed direction Thursday morning causing bigger problems

Flames came dangerously close to the Bonneville Pointe Subdivision

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Things changed dramatically early this morning when the wind shifted, pushing the flames close to Bonneville Pointe subdivision, just north of Micron. Stephanie Ballis says she and her husband were up early drinking their morning coffee, when all of a sudden Stephanie knew something wasn't right.

"It to smelled more like smoke than normal I noticed a glow coming through our blinds in the living room then I saw the fire right behind our neighbors, so we started put some suitcases together just in case by the time we were done doing that the fire department was in the neighborhood."

The winds shifted and when the wind shifted it forced all those flames close to to homes in this subdivision. Fortunately the B.L.M. came in and built a fire line.

Ballis says she and her neighbors are grateful. "We're so thankful for the B.L.M. The Boise Fire, Boise police, we're so thankful for their quick response and everything they do for this community."

The fire is contained and Highway 21 is back open. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

