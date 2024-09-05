Plex Fire burning along Hwy 21 threatening homes

BOISE, Idaho — The Plex Fire, a wildfire along Hwy 21 that started as a 20-acre brush fire in Southeast Boise, has now grown to an estimated 350 acres and is threatening multiple residences.

No official evacuations are currently in place, but Hwy 21 is closed between S. Technology Way and E. Warm Springs while crews work to contain the fire.

This is the same fire that we reported on last night burning near Micron.

Boise Fire responds to brush fire burning near Micron

According to Idaho Power, there are currently 616 homes in the area are without power and crews are actively working to have it restored. Earlier this morning over 1,600 homes were out.

Those power outages also impacting local schools. Boise Schools have come out with a statement saying that Les Boise Junior High is without power as of 8:40 a.m. and Trail Wind Elementary was without power but is back online now. All tardies will be excused today.

They also said they are planning on holding school at all District schools today, but due to poor air quality, all outside activities will be held inside today.

A decision about after school extracurricular activities will be made later today and communicated by individual schools. Road closures in the area may also impact transportation and cause school bus delays

The 20-acre brush fire started last night near S. Eyele Ave. and E. Plexi Ct. but a southeasterly wind shift this morning caused the fire to grow to an estimated 350 acres and move west towards Columbia Village.

A CodeRed alert has been sent to residents in the neighborhoods along Columbia Rd. from Amber Ridge Ave. to E. Plexi Ct.

There are no reported injuries at this time and crews are working to protect structures and contain the fire.

