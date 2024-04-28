Sid's Garage donates burger sales to Deputy Tobin Bolter's family

MERIDIAN, Idaho — It has been one week since Deputy Tobin Bolter was killed in the line of duty while performing a traffic stop in Boise.

Since then communities across the Treasure Valley have responded with flowers, offering help and Sid's Garage donated 100 percent of their burger sales to the Deputy's family at all of their locations on Sunday.

"It was a no-brainer, "said Will Primavera of Sid's Garage. " Sid’s core principles have always supported military and emergency personnel so as soon as we found out about this, it wasn’t about what we could do, it was how could we get the most out of it."

We stopped by the location in the Village and it was packed, there was an hour long wait before noon. Randy McBride brought his family down as this also gives people a way to donate to the family.

"Sid’s is awesome, I think it is a great thing donating the proceeds from the burgers," said McBride. "I think it is an awesome thing that will really help out a family in need."

Deputy Tobin Bolter worked for the Meridian Police Department before he joined the Ada County Sheriff's Office. Randy McBride lives in Meridian so he wanted to come support the cause.

"It is sad to lose any police officer, but it is a bigger thing to lose one of our own here in Meridian," said McBride. "So as a Meridian resident it really hits home."

Will Primavera shared the same sentiment. It has been a heavy week in the Treasure Valley, but so many people and businesses have come together to lend their support.

"To the family of Officer Tobin we don’t know you personally, but we love you," said Primavera. "There is nothing I could say or do outside of this small token of what we are doing, is a big deal for us and hopefully a big deal for everyone else."

It's not the first time Sid's Garage has done something like this. They set up a table, offered a free burger and beer for veterans after 13 soldiers lost their lives in the withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.