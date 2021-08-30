Sid's Garage honors 13 service members who died in Afghanistan

BOISE, Idaho — A local restaurant is paying tribute to the military service members who died in Afghanistan last week. Sid's Garage set up a memorial table with 13 beers to honor our fallen heroes.

The restaurant also offered all veterans a free burger and a beer Sunday so the staff could thank them for their service and offer their condolences following the tragedy in Afghanistan.

"We just wanted to pay homage to unfortunately the fallen 13 earlier this week, but also our service people as a whole protecting our freedoms and liberties for this country," said Daniel Colombo of Sid's Garage. "It's not something we take lightly or for granted at all, we are very big in supporting the community and that community at large deserves our deepest support.

The restaurant also hopes to put together a fundraiser for the families of the fallen after they get in touch with them.