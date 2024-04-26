Sid's Garage donating all burger sales to family of fallen deputy

BOISE, Idaho — Sid's Garage announced that they will be donating 100% of their burger sales on Sunday, April 28 across all of their locations to the family of Deputy Tobin Bolter, who lost his life in the line of duty on April 20.

The Sid's Garage location at the Village at Meridian will be flying American flags in honor of the deputy. To accompany the pledge, Sid's Garage locations will have a brief explanation of their donations to Bolter's family at all of their locations as well as other ways to donate.

A GoFundMe page to benefit the family of the fallen deputy has been posted, all of the collected donations will be transferred to the Bolter Family via the Ada County Sherrif's Employee Association Outreach 501C3.