NORTH END, BOISE — In what is typically a calm neighborhood, residents along Harrison Boulevard in Boise’s North End are encountering some unusual visitors – a growing flock of wild turkeys making themselves right at home.

Wild turkeys turn Boise’s North End into their new roost

They’ve been spotted stopping traffic, blocking bike paths and roaming through yards, becoming an unexpected part of daily life for neighbors.

“I saw one male turkey with several females, and they were, I don't know, like grubbing in the grass or looking for food and scratching,” said Penny Nichols, who’s seen the birds near Hyde Park.

For others, it’s a reminder that city life and wildlife often overlap.

“It reminds you that wildlife is pretty close all around you, really,” said Pat, another North End resident.

Still, some encounters have been a little too close for comfort.

“When I walked by, they did come towards me,” Nichols said. “I have spoken to a man who was riding his bicycle, and he said that they charged him — so that doesn’t sound very friendly.”

Despite that, Nichols says she enjoys seeing them around.

“It’s not common seeing them in a residential neighborhood… but this has been awesome seeing all the turkeys here,” she said. “I think it’s very cool.”

Whether you find them charming or chaotic, it seems these feathered freeloaders have found their favorite new roost right in the heart of Boise’s North End.