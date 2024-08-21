Officer action found justified in July 2023 North End shooting

BOISE, Idaho — A CITF investigation has determined that an officer-involved shooting that happened on July 26, 2023, in the north end was justified under Idaho Law.

The Critical Incident Task Force investigation was conducted after the incident in the north end and reviews the events following the 911 call officers responded to in the neighborhood.

RELATED | Boise Police identify officers involved in fatal shooting in the North End

According to police, the caller, Macey Juker, was contacted by Officer Jacob Lee who learned that Juker was exhibiting signs of a mental health crisis.

During the call, the officer says he heard shots fired on Juker's line. Multiple officers responded to assist and found that Juker was firing shots from his rifle while on food in the neighborhood.

RELATED | Man killed in police gunfire exchange identified

Police say that once they located Juker in the north end, he fired his rifle at them. According to the review of the incident, Juker was then struck by multiple shots when officers returned fire. Juker died on the scene.

The Gem County Prosecuting Attorney reviewed the CITF investigation and found that the officer's use of force was justified under Idaho law.