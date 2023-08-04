Boise Police identify officers involved in fatal shooting in the North End

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department has released the identities of the officers involved in the gunfire exchange that resulted in the death of Macey Juker on July 26 in the North End.

Sgt. J. Pietrzak, a 27-year law enforcement veteran, Sgt. K. Rush, an 18-year law enforcement veteran, Officer R. Pollard, Officer C. Fiddler, Officer D. Rogers and Officer C. Sousa were all involved in the exchange. All involved have been placed on administrative leave as per the department policy.

The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force investigation is ongoing and being led by the Garden City Police Department.

This is one of the six officer-involved shootings in Boise this year, a trend that Chief Ron Winegar says is unacceptable.