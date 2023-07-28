Watch Now
Man killed in police gunfire exchange identified

Toby Shaw / KIVI
Posted at 11:04 AM, Jul 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-28 13:05:02-04

The man that was killed in the gunfire exchange with the police Wednesday night in Boise has been identified as Macey Juker.

The 28-year-old died of multiple gunshot wounds in Boise's North End near the intersection of N 19th and W. Washington Street after an altercation with police.

Juker was pronounced dead at the scene after lifesaving measures were unsuccessful.

The incident is still under investigation.

