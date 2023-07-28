Man killed in police gunfire exchange identified

The man that was killed in the gunfire exchange with the police Wednesday night in Boise has been identified as Macey Juker.

The 28-year-old died of multiple gunshot wounds in Boise's North End near the intersection of N 19th and W. Washington Street after an altercation with police.

Juker was pronounced dead at the scene after lifesaving measures were unsuccessful.

The incident is still under investigation.