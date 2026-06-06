New Idaho law ends Harrison Boulevard lamppost pride flag display

BOISE, Idaho — For years, pride flags lined Harrison Boulevard during the month of June, serving as a visible symbol of support for Boise's LGBTQ+ community.

This year, however, the flags are absent.

The change comes after the passage of House Bill 561, a new Idaho law that restricts certain flags from being displayed on government-owned property. The law impacts the historic light poles along Harrison Boulevard, which are owned by the City of Boise, as well as the median maintained by the Ada County Highway District.

WATCH | Why pride flags are missing from Harrison Boulevard this June—

New Idaho law ends Harrison Boulevard lampposts Pride Flag display

For some North End residents, the absence of the flags has been disappointing.

"Even if the state-level government is ignorant, we are not," said Amanda, a North End resident who now displays a pride flag outside her home.

Amanda said she was frustrated by the law and what it means for a tradition that many neighbors had come to expect each June.

"I thought that it is a disgrace because our community should be inclusive, and that was something that made all of us proud," she said.

Several other neighbors who spoke with Idaho News 6 echoed similar sentiments, saying the flags served as a visual reminder that LGBTQ+ community members are welcome in Boise.

Boise City Councilmember Jimmy Hallyburton said the Pride flag display had become an important symbol for many residents.

"If this bill had not been passed, there would be [pride] flags on Harrison Boulevard as we speak," Hallyburton told Idaho News 6.

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Hallyburton also noted that House Bill 561 does not apply to temporary events such as parades and festivals.

According to the City of Boise, the flags displayed on Harrison Boulevard are selected by the North End Neighborhood Association under an agreement with the city. Because the light poles are city-owned and located on government property, any displays must comply with Idaho law.

While pride flags are no longer permitted on the light poles, the city tells Idaho News 6 they recently approved a resident's request to place pride-colored ribbons on city-owned trees along Harrison Boulevard throughout June.

Meanwhile, many residents have found other ways to show their support.

Pride flags can now be seen hanging from homes across the neighborhood, while "Idaho Is Too Great for Hate" yard signs have appeared in front yards throughout the North End.

Many of those signs and flags have been distributed by Pride North End Boise, a newly formed volunteer-led group that was created after it became clear the traditional Harrison Boulevard pride display would not return this year.

Organizers say the response from the community has been overwhelming. As of early June, the group had distributed approximately 250 yard signs and 150 Pride flags, with demand continuing to grow.

Pride North End Boise says it plans to continue distributing signs and flags throughout the community as requests continue to come in.