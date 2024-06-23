Pride flags in Boise's North End vandalized for a third time

BOISE, ID — Pride flags along Harrison Boulevard have been torn down for the third time this month, according to a post by Boise City Council member Jimmy Hallyburton.

Hallyburton is the representative for District 6, which encompasses Boise's North End, and he said he noticed on Sunday morning that around 20 Pride flags had been torn down and vandalized. This is the third separate incident of this happening in June.

RELATED: Pride Flags in Boise's North End targeted for the fourth year in a row.

According to Hallyburton, a group of neighbors stopped by to assist and they got all of the flags replaced in about 45 minutes.

"This behavior is not okay. It’s cowardly, it’s hateful, and the City Of Boise will not stand for it," Hallyburton wrote. "This is a matter of standing up for the safety of our neighbors, and making sure all of our LGBTQ+ community knows that Boise is there for them."

Hallyburton said he is working with Boise's Mayor and Police Department to put together a more official statement to come out on Monday or Tuesday.