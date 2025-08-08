Local barbers offer free haircuts to Taft Elementary students

BOISE, Idaho — Local hair stylists donated their time and skills to give students at Taft Elementary fresh haircuts before the new school year begins.

The annual "Beauty Salon Day" event, now in its third year, provides free haircuts and styling to children from families who might not otherwise be able to afford these services.

"Taft is a Title I school, so I did want it to be specific to a school that needed additional resources, that had students that came from families that are maybe underserved, ” said Tommie Pinn, one of the event organizers.

The sound of buzzing clippers filled the room as students received new looks just in time for the first day of school, all at no cost to their families.

"I just saw this beautiful little girl, and she just got her hair done, and she goes 'I'm a queen!'" said Lynita Snow, a volunteer at the event.

Co-founder, Latasha Savoy, said providing these services gives kids a significant confidence boost as they prepare to return to the classroom.

"From washing their hair, to picking out different accessories, colors, styles, we include them [all] from beginning to end," Savoy said.

This year, the event expanded beyond just hairstyles.

"It's more than just hair this year. We also have our barbers, we have some of our queens, we have nails being painted," said Pinn.

"We're now kind of expecting it to be a career day, we want to see different people with different professions," Savoy explained.

The team hopes the students they saw in their salon chairs will walk into school next week feeling good and looking good.

"We all know once we get a day of pampering, we all feel good. Go get your nails done, go get your hair done, go get a facial. You feel good about yourself, and that's what I'm hoping [for]," said Pinn.

The team is accepting donations on Venmo @misbeautysupply to help their mission as they hope to offer similar services at the end of the semester.

