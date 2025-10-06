Hoop Boise rolls out Idaho’s first mobile basketball arcade

BOISE NORTH END, Idaho — A unique way to play basketball on wheels is officially open in Boise. Hoop Boise made its local debut, giving people of all ages a chance to make some baskets.

“As far as a mobile basketball arcade trailer goes, this is the one and only in Idaho,” Hoop Boise founder Jaret Driskill said.

Driskill launched the business — a mobile trailer fitted with four classic arcade-style basketball games — to travel across Idaho to community and private events.

“My wife and I just wanted to bring something fun, new and unique to the Treasure Valley. We saw an opportunity and we decided to pull the trigger and do it,” he said.

The local business soft launched at several community events in the Treasure Valley over the past few months, giving families like Ryan Thompson and his kids a portable arcade experience.

“I’ve never seen it, not a portable one. Usually you have to go to an arcade or something like that, so it’s pretty sweet,” Thompson said.

Kids of all ages and adults lined up to try out the new trailer in Boise’s North End at the 40th Annual YMCA Harrison Classic Kids Run.

“It’s a cool opportunity for the kids, normally they go to an arcade and it’s kind of hard for them, it’s a lot larger. So to have it come to them, in our neighborhood and be easy for them is pretty cool," added Thompson.

Hoop Boise aims to travel to more neighborhoods and events in the coming months, you can learn more here.

