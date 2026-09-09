BOISE, Idaho — A small grass fire near Boise’s foothills Monday night prompted neighbors to grab hoses and fire extinguishers as flames spread toward nearby homes.

Brian Baker and his wife say they heard fireworks and saw them lighting up the sky behind their home near Hill Road and 27th street.

“It was just super scary,” Baker said. Neighbors said people frequently gather in the LDS church parking lot nearby, but Monday night, they say a group of teenagers began setting off fireworks toward the hillside.

WATCH | Fireworks spark grass fire near Boise homes, neighbors rush to put out flames

Fireworks spark grass fire near Boise homes, neighbors rush to put out flames

Baker said he grabbed a hose and tried to keep the flames from spreading.

“At one point I was pulling the hose trying to get it there and almost in tears just thinking that if my hose isn't long enough, I'm going to have to stand here and just watch the foothills burn again,” Baker said. Other neighbors called 911 and used fire extinguishers to fight the flames.

The fire was reported around 9 p.m. Monday, with callers reporting that it was spreading north. Neighbors had mostly extinguished the fire by the time Boise firefighters arrived.

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Neighbors say they saw what looked like several teenagers leave quickly in a gray Tesla after the fire started.

Boise Fire confirmed the fire was started by fireworks. The department is warning residents that the dry grass in the foothills makes the area especially vulnerable to fire.

Baker said the close proximity of homes makes even a small fire concerning.

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“One ember and the whole thing is going up. And there’s houses all around here. If it goes in any one direction, it’s going to be in someone’s backyard. ”Police say no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.