MIDDLETON, Idaho — The Big Grass Fire has burned 578,637 acres and although firefighters have it 94 percent contained the damage has been devastating for ranchers who live near Jordan Valley.

So the Sanctuary Cowboy Church out of Caldwell started an initiative to help these rancher by delivering hay to them. Many of the ranchers lost cattle and their grazing lands in the wildfire.

WATCH|Check out the volunteers stacking them bales for the ranchers

Sanctuary Cowboy Church delivers hay to ranchers affected by the Big Grass Fire

"They have been hit awful hard and we just want to bring awareness to what they need and try to help them out as much as possible," said Eric Smith. "Our church has just had an overwhelming response and that just started fueling this."

It started with prayers, but when called upon, members of the church moved into action as some of them donated hay while others fund-raised to buy hay. We stopped at one of the members ranches in Middleton where volunteers loaded up trailers with hay. They plan on sending six trailers full to a rancher on Saturday.

"My gosh, I’m trying to say that without getting teared up," said Smith. "For us it is just awesome to see that in this catastrophe here is God at work, working through people to be a blessing, we just want to be a blessing."

On Saturday the church will deliver the hay to a rancher and this will mark their third delivery so far bringing in a total of around 30 tons of hay to help the ranchers feed their cattle.

"They are very grateful and thankful," said Smith. "What we are bringing them is a little bit, it is not going to sustain them long. But at least it’s something that can give them a little more hope."

Smith tells us he has been impressed with how the community and organizations have acted to help the ranchers near Jordan Valley and also Weiser where the Tartar Fire burned.

If you are interested in donating to help get more hay to these ranchers click here for more information.