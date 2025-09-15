Beloved Hyde Park Street Fair marks 46 years in Boise’s North End

BOISE, Idaho — Thousands of people from across Idaho flocked to Camel’s Back Park this weekend for the 46th annual Hyde Park Street Fair.

Idaho News 6 spoke with vendors and attendees about what makes this North End tradition so special.

“These are Mexican, coconut geodes, and we crack them all over the northwest,” said Brent Stewart of Stewart’s Gem Shop.

Stewart said they cracked hundreds of the geodes over the weekend. The longtime North End business is also celebrating its 80th anniversary.

WATCH: Stewart cracks open some geodes & we hear from a decades-long volunteer

“Well, I think it’s just such a unique thing in this neighborhood, we're right up at the foothills of Camels Back Park, just the setting is amazing,” Stewart said.

Many visitors came out to enjoy the multiple stages showcasing local bands.

“We love it, yes, it’s fantastic, so much food and so many art, people doing their art and craft, it’s amazing,” said Ty and Gosha Harding, who came to see The Moody Jews of Boise.

This year’s fair featured 191 vendors, ranging from food to art and everything in between.

“It’s exponentially bigger and more of an annual tradition, where it used to be just the hippies that lived in the North End,” said Quazar, who has been working behind the scenes at the Hyde Park Street Fair since 1979.

This year marked Quazar’s last helping with the event, but he said one thing always sets it apart.

“Because it’s local. All my bands are local, the vendors are 99% local, so it’s a labor of love for all of us,” said Quazar.

Event organizers estimate more than 20,000 people attended this year’s fair.