With the Durkee fire now over 85 percent contained, Huntington can breathe a sigh of relief

HUNTINGTON, Oregon — The small community of Huntington, Oregon can breathe a sigh of relief because the huge Durkee fire is now over 85 percent contained.



Sam Jeffryes, the Operations Supervisor for the town of Huntington, says there was one particular day the fires were so close they had to be brutally honest with many of the residents about packing up and leaving.

Major truck stop had to shut down for days due to the wildfire.

“At first a lot of people did for sure later on we had to encourage a little more to making sure they understood it’s easier to leave when the fires are not at their door step, when it would be if there was a real emergency instructions on the fire.’’

Chad Lamont manages the TA Travel Center along I-84, and he said there were days he didn’t even know he’d be open for business. “ Yes, there was a period of about four days I drove out from Boise only to realize we had to be closed for the day. We were closed for three and a half days total.”

Lamont added that when they were evacuated on July 21st, there was no hesitation. “When you’re at a level three evacuation they will be shuttled out by police and the Interstate is closed to entrance on both sides but if your within that stretch they will let you out.”

City Recorder Siobhan Boxberger says this was about as bad as she has ever seen it. “ I think that’s about as close as it’s ever come to town to my knowledge anyway it was a little frightening, we’re just grateful to all the fighters in particular our own our fire fighters, our fire department is all volunteers, we’re very grateful.”

Stephen Spradley at the fire command center in nearby Ontario, told me everyone around Huntington should sleep a little easier this week, because the huge Durkee fire is now 86 percent contained. “ The fire lines have been cool not a lot of heat on the fire line it seems the fire’s in pretty good shape. ”