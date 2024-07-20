The Durkee fire in Malheur County is now under a mandatory evacuation order

MALHEUR COUNTY — The Durkee fire is rapidly moving south towards Brogan. It has crossed Durbin Creek Road and is now advancing along the ridge line north of Hwy 26. Residents on the north side of Hwy 26 near Thomaselio Road and Hill Road are urged to evacuate immediately. This is at the highest level of preparedness, classified as "GO."

Firefighters are contending with strong winds and challenging environmental conditions, which are hampering their efforts.

Areas between Lockett Road and Hwy 26 should maintain a level 2 preparedness, labeled "Get Set." Ensure your travel supplies are prepared and your pets are ready to evacuate within 10 minutes of notice. Have your plans in place, but wait for further instructions before leaving unless you require additional time to evacuate.

For shelter assistance, please contact Malheur County Dispatch at (541) 473-5125. Dispatch is experiencing high call volumes, so please reserve calls for shelter needs or emergencies only. We will issue a follow-up alert when it is safe to return to the area.