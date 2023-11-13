Why was Andy Avalos fired?

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State Athletic Directory Jeramiah Dickey addressed the media today regarding the firing of Andy Avalos from the head coach position for the BSU Broncos.

Dickey said Sunday was one of the toughest days of his career, saying he doesn't like making changes during the season, but felt if the team was going to move forward, they needed a new direction right now.



Athletic Director Dickey says the search for a replacement is on.

Dickey says his players are a priority.

Interim Coach Danielson is focused on Saturday's game against Utah State.

Dickey says Sunday was a tough day.

"I care very much about Andy, once a Bronco, always a Bronco. It's one of the toughest decisions I've made."

I asked Dickey how the players reacted and what the mood was like in the locker room?

"I'm going to keep that between me and the student-athletes. I love them to death. It's personal, I obviously love them. I want what's best for them and they know they have 100 percent of my support through this," Dickey responded.

The mood on campus was mixed.

"I think it was one of our worst seasons so far, finally we have a change in the program," says one BSU student.

Another student commented, "I mean we won in a blowout game, we didn't have too many flaws, and I felt surprised he got fired after the game."

As far as where the program goes from here, Interim Head Coach Spencer Danielson said it's about the players. Always was and always will be.

"Their legacy is not finished, it's not going to be that year. This year we have two more games, we handle those, and we might have a chance to play in the championship game," said Danielson.

The team has a 5-5 record and will take on Utah State and Air Force closing out the 2023 season. Following the win against New Mexico this weekend, the team is one game away from becoming eligible for a bowl game.