Watch BSU Press Conference to address Avalos firing
Watch press conference LIVE at 12:00 noon
Posted at 11:17 AM, Nov 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-13 13:59:54-05
BOISE, Idaho — Boise State University's Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey will be addressing the firing of Broncos Football Head Coach Andy Avalos during today's 12:00 noon press conference.
RELATED | Boise State fires coach Andy Avalos 10 games into 3rd season of at least 4 losses
