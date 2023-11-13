Watch BSU Press Conference to address Avalos firing

Prev Next Doug Lock Smith

Posted at 11:17 AM, Nov 13, 2023

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State University's Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey will be addressing the firing of Broncos Football Head Coach Andy Avalos during today's 12:00 noon press conference. Watch it LIVE at IdahoNews6.com! RELATED | Boise State fires coach Andy Avalos 10 games into 3rd season of at least 4 losses

