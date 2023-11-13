Watch Now
Watch BSU Press Conference to address Avalos firing

Doug Lock Smith
Andy Avalos
Posted at 11:17 AM, Nov 13, 2023
BOISE, Idaho — Boise State University's Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey will be addressing the firing of Broncos Football Head Coach Andy Avalos during today's 12:00 noon press conference.

RELATED | Boise State fires coach Andy Avalos 10 games into 3rd season of at least 4 losses

