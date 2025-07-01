Who were the fallen firefighters? Officials speak on victims of ambush in north Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Two veteran firefighters were killed and a third is in critical condition following Sunday's ambush at Canfield Mountain near Coeur d'Alene.

Battalion Chief Frank Harwood, 42, who had been with the county fire department for 17 years, was one of the two killed. Harwood was married and had two children, and officials say he was a veteran of the Army National Guard.

Coeur d’Alene Fire Department Battalion Chief John Morrison, 52, was also killed after working with the department for 28 years.

"This community lost two dedicated public servants. These men were dedicated firefighters. They were dedicated to their community," said Coeur d’Alene Firefighter Gabe Eckert. "These guys were hard workers; they loved their families."

"We talked about being better fathers, we talked about being better leaders, and we talked about being better firefighters," Eckert said regarding Chief Morrison. "I’m so incredibly grateful that that gets to be my last memory with him."

Coeur d’Alene Fire Department Fire Engineer David Tysdal, 47, also sustained gunshot wounds and has been in critical condition. Authorities said on Monday that he has had two successful surgeries and is still recovering.

A procession was held on Tuesday morning to bring Harwood and Morrison home, with the Coeur d'Alene community lining the streets in their honor.

The Coeur d'Alene and Kootenai Departments both say that they will be offering mental health resources to their personnel and their families. The public can also donate to support the families of victims here.

