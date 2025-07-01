Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Procession held for two Idaho firefighters killed during ambush in Coeur d'Alene

Bill Buley/AP
A procession from Kootenai Health heads to the medical examiner's office in Spokane, Wash., after firefighters were killed Sunday, June 29, 2025, when they were ambushed by a sniper while responding to a blaze near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. (Bill Buley/Coeur D'Alene Press via AP)
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A procession of emergency vehicles to bring the fallen firefighters home was held on July 1 in Kootenai County, according to the Coeur d'Alene Fire Department's Facebook page.

Kootenai County Battalion Chief Frank Harwood, 42, and Coeur d'Alene Fire Department Battalion Chief John Morrison were the two killed in the active shooter situation on Canfield Mountain on June 29.

WATCH: Senior reporter Roland Beres attends to procession Tuesday morning:

Kootenai County Fallen Firefighters Procession

The procession began at the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office, with emergency vehicles proceeding toward the English Funeral Chapel in Coeur d'Alene.

Before the procession began, cars were lined up along the route with pedestrians gathering in front of the chapel to show their support.

The original fire that drew in the firefighters is still burning, and emergency responders continue to manage the situation.

For more information on how to support the victim's families, click here.

