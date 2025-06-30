Kootenai County Sheriff set to give latest updates on ambush attack in North Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is set to give another update on the ambush attack that killed 2 firefighters in north Idaho on Sunday. Idaho News 6 will live stream the press conference below at 3 p.m. MST.

Watch: State leaders and local first responder organizations sharing remarks and condolences in response to the firefighters killed in northern Idaho Sunday:

Idaho leaders share condolences in response to the firefighters killed

The shooting suspect was identified as Wess Roley, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press on Monday.

Roley, who was found dead shortly after the shooting, is suspected of setting the fire at Canfield Mountain before opening fire on the first responders. Two firefighters are confirmed to be dead, and a third was injured in the incident