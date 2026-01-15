What's that smell? Air stagnation is causing a stench in the Treasure Valley

Idaho is seeing some beautiful weather with very clear skies, but it's coming at a cost.

Several neighbors in Eagle are commenting on a smell that is lingering in the area. This smell is caused by air stagnation. The Treasure Valley is experiencing an air stagnation advisory because of the weather pattern, causing no new air to flow into the state.

WATCH: Experts explain the new odor in the Treasure Valley

What's that smell? Air stagnation causing stench in Treasure Valley

The settled air rests on the valley floor, creating an inversion where cooler air stays down, and a cap of warm air stays above us. Experts from the Department of Environmental Quality say there is a correlation between air stagnation and things not smelling as good in the Treasure Valley.

RELATED | Dense fog blankets Treasure Valley as stagnant weather pattern brings multi-day advisory

“There's really nowhere for this stuff to go, and odors you may not necessarily had smelled or noticed before, maybe you can smell them a little more now with the inversion,” Michael Toole, regional air shed coordinator for DEQ.

Our geographic region plays a major role. Boise and Salt Lake City are known for air stagnation this time of year.

“The mountains certainly play a big impact," said Jaret Rogers, science and operations officer with the National Weather Service. "That's why you see places like Salt Lake City, Boise, of course, have inversion and air stagnation problems.”

Forecasts are currently showing not too much change over the next week either.

NWS has issued an air stagnation advisory until January 19th.