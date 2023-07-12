West Nile Virus detected in several areas in Ada County

BOISE, Idaho — Mosquitos tested in traps in various cities in Ada County have tested positive for the West Nile Virus.



near the intersection of West Raul Street and Vyl Heights Drive in Boise

near the intersection of West Gamekeeper Drive and Cloverdale Road in Kuna

near the intersection of West Gambrell Street and North Saddlebrook Way in Star

A one-mile radius around each of the sites will be treated to help reduce the adult mosquito population attempting to limit or prevent human cases of WNV.

The Ada County Cosquite Abatement District will continue to monitor and treat as necessary to mitigate mosquito populations and protect both humans and livestock.

To stay up to date on Mosquito pools that have tested positive for WNV in Ada County, you can check the Ada County Mosquito Tracker.

You can take several steps to reduce the risk of exposure to the virus.

