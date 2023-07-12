West Nile Virus detected in several areas in Ada County

BOISE, Idaho — Mosquitos tested in traps in various cities in Ada County have tested positive for the West Nile Virus.
- near the intersection of West Raul Street and Vyl Heights Drive in Boise
- near the intersection of West Gamekeeper Drive and Cloverdale Road in Kuna
- near the intersection of West Gambrell Street and North Saddlebrook Way in Star
A one-mile radius around each of the sites will be treated to help reduce the adult mosquito population attempting to limit or prevent human cases of WNV.
The Ada County Cosquite Abatement District will continue to monitor and treat as necessary to mitigate mosquito populations and protect both humans and livestock.
To stay up to date on Mosquito pools that have tested positive for WNV in Ada County, you can check the Ada County Mosquito Tracker.
You can take several steps to reduce the risk of exposure to the virus.
- Eliminate or treat all sources of standing water that can be a breeding ground for biting mosquitoes, such as:
- flooded fields
- birdbaths
- wading & swimming pools not in use
- clogged gutters
- old tires
If it holds water for 7 days, it can produce mosquitoes.
- Wear repellents while outdoors at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
- Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when in mosquito-infested areas.
- Use mosquito repellents containing DEET, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, Picaridin, or 2-undecanone, making sure to follow the directions on the container.
- Make sure all screen doors and windows are in good repair and fit tightly.
- Vaccinate horses for WNv, WEE, and other diseases.
- Use EPA registered residual insect sprays on horses, making sure to follow the directions on the container.
- Have your livestock watering troughs stocked with mosquitofish