Canyon County mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus

NAMPA, Idaho — The July 5 testing of mosquito pools in Canyon County has rendered a positive test for the West Nile Virus.

The pool was just south of Nampa, near Lake Lowell and the junction of the Boise and Snake Rivers west of Parma.

The Canyon County Abatement District routinely monitor and test areas for any diseases, and Wednesday's testing was the first time this area has received positive results.

“With the increased risk of West Nile virus we encourage people to take appropriate precautions to protect themselves from mosquito bites,” said Jim Lunders, District Director of Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District.

The area has been treated for both larvae and matured mosquitos.

This is the 2nd report of positive West Nile virus tests found in the Treasure Valley so far this season.

The district offers several suggestions to reduce the risk of exposure to the virus.

Eliminate or treat all sources of standing water that can be a breeding ground for biting mosquitoes, such as:

flooded fields birdbaths wading & swimming pools not in use clogged gutters old tires If it holds water for 7 days, it can produce mosquitoes.

Wear repellents while outdoors at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when in mosquito-infested areas.

Use mosquito repellents containing DEET, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, Picaridin, or 2-undecanone, making sure to follow the directions on the container.

Make sure all screen doors and windows are in good repair and fit tightly.

Vaccinate horses for WNv, WEE, and other diseases.

Use EPA registered residual insect sprays on horses, making sure to follow the directions on the container.

Have your livestock watering troughs stocked with mosquitofish for free by submitting a service request to CCMAD.

Notify the District at 208-461-8633 if you have a site that is too large to be eliminated so

it can be properly treated.

