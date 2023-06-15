West Nile Virus has been found in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho — In a first for 2023 season, the Ada County Mosquito Abatement District has confirmed the presence of West Nile virus (WNV) in mosquito populations. The samples of mosquitoes that tested positive for WNV were found in Meridian near the intersection of Gillette Drive and Hearst Drive.

Truck-mounted mosquito abatement treatments are now being handled in the areas surrounding the detection sites in order to prevent cases of WNV in both humans and livestock.

Last year, the first positive WNV was found on August 4th, and the final discovery was on September 16th. The abatement district identified 11 positive test pools at 9 trap locations throughout the county in the 2022 mosquito season—a 90.7% decrease from the historically high WNV levels in 2021.

The public plays an important role in preventing the spread of WNV. To help prevent the spread of West Nile virus:

• Drain or dump standing water weekly. For example, dump standing water from flowerpots, planter bases, bird baths, toys, cans, rain gutters, pet dishes, buckets, and old tires.

• Ensure that screen doors and windows are tight-fitting and good condition.

• Avoid overwatering your lawn and landscape.

• Limit outdoor activities during dusk and dawn to prevent mosquito bites. Those are the times when the mosquitoes that transmit WNV are most active.

• Dress in long-sleeve shirts and long pants, preferably in light colors when recreating outdoors during dawn and dusk.

• Apply insect repellent following label instructions.

To see where WNV has been found in Ada County in 2023, click on the Mosquito Tracker on the Ada County Mosquito Abatement District website.