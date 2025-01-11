BOISE — The West Boise YMCA and Boise City Aquatic Center has created special swimming lessons for refugees.
The lessons are designed to help those who've had traumatic experiences around water, either losing a family member or nearly drowning themselves. They even have special lessons for women of the Muslim faith who cannot be seen outside of their traditional garb. If you'd like more information, go to ymcatvidaho.org.
West Boise YMCA creates special swimming lessons for refugees with special challenges around water
Refugees often have bad and frightening experiences around water and have a much higher incidence of drowning.
