West Ada School District addresses bomb hoax

The West Ada School District distributed an update to families on Wednesday in response to statewide bomb threats that the district says have been determined to be a hoax.

In a message to parents and guardians, WASD advised that there have been several statewide bomb threats reported. Through investigation, it has been determined to have been part of a hoax.

At this time, West Ada has not received any direct threats, or reports of threats, at any one of its school sites or campuses.

A copy of the email is below:

Dear West Ada School District Parents and Guardians,



We hope this email finds you in good health. We are reaching out to you today regarding a matter of utmost importance that has come to our attention.



Law enforcement agencies across the state of Idaho have received reports of statewide bomb threats. These reports are not specific or targeted and after a thorough investigation, it has been determined that the bomb threats are, in fact, a hoax. We also want to inform you that at this time, West Ada School District has NOT received any threats or reports of threats at any one of its school sites or campuses.



Our primary concern, as always, is the safety and well-being of all students, staff, and faculty members within our school community. We thank you for your attention to this matter. As a reminder, West Ada School District has implemented the SEE TELL NOW platform to report any suspicious activity. When you SEE something, TELL someone, NOW!



Sincerely,



West Ada School District



RELATED | Bomb threat evacuates Vallivue School District Campuses

Earlier on Wednesday, the Vallivue School District had received an anonymous bomb threat to their schools, which led to the districtwide evacuation of all students and personnel.