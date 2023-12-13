Bomb threat evacuates Vallivue District Schools

An anonymous bomb threat identifying the Vallivue School District as a target has caused the district to evacuate all students and staff, according to a notification that went out to all district families Wednesday morning.

Out of an abundance of caution, all students already on campus are being sent home, those on buses are being returned home, and parents can pick their students up at the schools.

As of now, all students are safely being held away from school buildings.

Parents should be prepared to show identification when picking up students.

\

Authorities are currently investigating each campus.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

