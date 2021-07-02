"We recommend using the gun range during summer," Shooting can cause wildfires

IDAHO — With a significant fire potential outlook this summer, we all need to do our part in preventing human-caused wildfires. One of those causes of wildfires in Idaho is shooting.

10 percent of wildfires in the Bureau of Land Management's Boise District over the past 10 years were caused by shooting guns, according to BLM.

While it's legal to target shoot on Federal and BLM lands, they put a prevention order in place from May 10 to Oct. 20.

During this time it is prohibited to shoot at or use exploding targets or devices. You are also not allowed to use tracer or steel court ammunition as well as metal targets.

“This prevention order is in place because of the issues that we have seen from shooting that has caused wildfires in the past that have made it so we need to have this order in place to make sure that it doesn’t occur again,” Jared Jablonski, Fire Information Officer, Bureau of Land Management Boise District said.

BLM is recommending people use the gun range during the dry summer months.

If you do plan to shoot on BLM or Federal Lands to prevent a wildfire make sure to shoot in areas free of rocks or dry vegetation. Always bring a shovel, water, and fire extinguisher in case you do start a fire you can try and put it out before it grows too big.

No matter where you plan to go shooting at always check the rules and regulations for the area. There are plenty of spots where shooting is prohibited.