Cooling locations available in the Treasure Valley

IDHAO — Designated cooling shelters are open in the Treasure Valley for community members looking for a place to escape the heat and cool down.

After July 2, cooling shelters at the main Boise Public library and Cathedral of the Rockies will close, but Interfaith Sanctuary plans to provide a space to cool down during the day on the weekends and will also run its cooling shelter at the Linen Building in Boise Monday through Friday of next week.

Corpus Christi House will also open up a space to stay cool through the coming week and next weekend.

In Canyon County, the city of Caldwell and Nampa have set up their own cooling locations.

“We are experiencing extremely hot weather and we wanted to have a cool place for the community members, especially vulnerable populations to have a cool place to come get a drink of water, air conditioning, and have a way to get out of the heat,” said Amy Bowman, City of Nampa Communications Manager.

In Nampa, the sites include Nampa city hall, the recreation center, the public library, and the Hugh Nichols Public Safety Building.

“To my knowledge, this is the first year we actually dedicated rooms and water for cooling locations. This is somewhat unseasonably hot for this long and so we wanted to make sure the community to come and have a place to get out of the heat,” Bowman said.

In Caldwell, the public library, senior center, and Caldwell's veteran memorial hall have cooling stations and if there’s a high demand, the O’Connor Field house at the Caldwell Event Center would be used as another option.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an average of 702 heat-related deaths occur in the U.S. every year, and more than 67,000 emergency department visits are due to heat, on average.

Below you will find the times and locations for the cooling areas in Nampa and Caldwell.

NAMPA PUBLIC LIBRARY MULTI-PURPOSE ROOM (located off the lobby) | 215 12th Ave South

Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (closed July 5 in observance of Independence Day)

Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

HUGH NICHOLS PUBLIC SAFETY BUILDING IN BAKER ROOM (located off the lobby) | 820 2nd Street South

DAILY 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. (until further notice)

NAMPA CITY HALL LOBBY | 411 3rd Street South

Monday – Friday, 8am-5pm (closed July 5 in observance of Independence Day)

NAMPA RECREATION CENTER | 131 Constitution Way

The snack area located off the main lobby has been made available for families only. Please note this location does not include access to the pool or workout areas.

Monday – Friday, 5 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday, 8 a.m. -7 p.m.

HOLIDAY HOURS: July 4 from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. and open regular hours on July 5

CALDWELL SENIOR CENTER

Mon- Fri, 9:00 am - 3 pm

Caldwell Veteran’s Memorial Hall

Mon-Fri, 8am-5pm

Caldwell Public Library:

Mon-Thurs, 10am-9pm.

Fri, 10am-6pm.

Sat, 10am-5pm.

Sun, 2pm-5pm

