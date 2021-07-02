BLM Idaho: Check your vehicle before traveling to prevent a wildfire

IDAHO — The Bureau of Land Management is reminding car owners to check their vehicles before traveling as wildfire season starts to ramp up and with significant fire potential.

Over the past 10 years, 14% of wildfires were started by vehicles in just BLM's Boise District. This includes checking your tires for damage and making sure the tread and tire pressure are appropriate for your tires.

“If you were to get a flat tire the rim can easily hit the road and ignite a wildfire especially if the vegetation is close to the edge of the roadway," said Jared Jablonski, fire information officer, Bureau of Land Management Boise District.

BLM is also asking drivers to check around and under their cars and trailers for loose chains and hanging objects that can easily spark on roadways and cause a wildfire.

When driving off-road, BLM is also asking drivers to stay on roads and trails because the underneath of cars can reach high temperatures and start wildfires in long and dry grass and shrubs.