WATCH LIVE: Press conference person in custody in shooting of Charlie Kirk

A person is in custody in the shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, President Donald Trump said on "Fox & Friends" Friday morning.

WATCH LIVE: Utah officials provide update on Charlie Kirk assassination

"I think, with a high degree of certainty, we have him in custody," Trump said.

He later added, "Subject to change but the facts are the facts we have the person that we think is the person we're looking for."

Trump said he was told just five minutes before he went on air for the prescheduled interview that someone was in custody.

"Essentially, somebody that was very close to him turned him in," Trump said.

Trump said the father of the suspect went to authorities and convinced the son "and this is it," the president said.

Law enforcement has yet to confirm the arrest or provide any details.

Trump reiterated in the interview that the shooter should get the death penalty.

"In Utah, you have death penalty, and a good governor there, I have gotten to know him," Trump said of Gov. Spencer Cox. "The governor is intent on the death penalty in this case and he should be."