Political activist Charlie Kirk shot at Utah Valley University speaking appearance

OREM, Utah — Conservative political activist Charlie Kirk was shot during a speaking appearance at Utah Valley University in Orem. Kirk's nonprofit organization, Turning Point USA, says he is currently in critical condition after the shooting.

School officials said gunshots were fired from the top of the Losee Center on campus, which is approximately 200 yards from where Kirk was speaking.

The shooting occurred about 20 minutes into Kirk's speech as he sat under a tent in the Sorensen Center courtyard with the slogans, “The American Comeback” and “Prove Me Wrong.”

Video of the incident shows Kirk being shot in the chest or neck area before he falls to his left. The crowd of a few thousand that had gathered immediately began to scatter from the courtyard among screams.

After originally stating that a suspect had been apprehended, officials updated that information to say no suspect is currently in custody.

"We hear a shot and then there's a wave of blood come out of his chest, and we all get down. I had a couple of people trample me actually, so it was pretty horrific," said Ethan, a student at the school."

Utah Valley University is currently on lockdown and all classes have been canceled for the day. Meanwhile, BYU said it remains open but with an increased police presence.

“It just sound[ed] like an earthquake, and everyone starts screaming,” said Angeline Paul, who was in a classroom next to the courtyard. “And then all these kids start running into our classroom … falling on the ground, and they're like, ‘There's a shooter! There's a shooter!’”

She and her fellow students then started taking active shooter precautions like turning off the lights and locking the door — “kind of going down the list of things we need to do.”

Other witnesses explained how the reality of what happened in Orem seemed to take a page from what they've grown up seeing.

"The craziest part about it is I think we're all like super-desensitized from like movies and stuff, so I saw it and I immediately just couldn't believe what my eyes were seeing," shared a student.

In a social media post, FBI Director Kash Patel said his agency is monitoring the shooting.

"We are closely monitoring reports of the tragic shooting involving Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University," he wrote. "Our thoughts are with Charlie, his loved ones, and everyone affected. Agents will be on the scene quickly and the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response and investigation."

