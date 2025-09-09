Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WATCH LIVE: Boise zoning meeting discusses new development near Comba Park

BOISE, Idaho — Neighbors are concerned about a proposal to rezone a 2.2-acre property near Comba Park that could bring 45 new housing units.

"The developer is so frantic and concerned about trying to figure out what they could do, they don't stop to think if they should," neighbor Steve Redmond said.

If rezoning is approved, the design of the development will go through a separate approval process before being finalized.

The Boise Planning and Zoning Commission is discussing the vote on the rezoning proposal at its public meeting.

