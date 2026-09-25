'Utter nonsense': Former Tylenol prosecutor rejects theory linking Idaho's Unknown Wanderer to murders

IDAHO — A former federal prosecutor who worked the original 1982 Tylenol murders task force is pushing back on a theory raised by Ada County investigators that the man known as the "Unknown Wanderer" may be connected to the unsolved Chicago-area poisonings.

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Ada County investigators earlier this week identified the Unknown Wanderer — a man who died by cyanide inside a Boise church in 1982 — as Dr. Mathew Francis Betkouski, using DNA technology and a set of keys found with his body. During that announcement, investigators also raised a possible connection to the Tylenol murders, in which seven people in the Chicago area died after taking capsules laced with cyanide.

Ada County Sheriff Matt Clifford stopped short of formally naming Betkouski as a suspect, acknowledging the Tylenol case falls outside his office's jurisdiction.

"This could very well be a viable suspect for the Tylenol murders," Clifford said.

Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Park Dietz went further.

"Well, I believe that the Unknown Wanderer is exactly the kind of person who would have committed the Tylenol murders," Dietz said.

But Jeremy Margolis, a former federal prosecutor assigned to the original Tylenol task force in Chicago in the 1980s, strongly disagrees.

"I think it's utter nonsense," Margolis said.

WATCH | Former Tylenol task force prosecutor disputes Idaho investigators' connection to 1982 Chicago murders

Former Tylenol prosecutor rejects theory linking Idaho's Unknown Wanderer to murders

Margolis says behavioral profiling may help investigators identify people to look at, but it is not evidence that someone committed a crime. He also points to a key difference in the type of cyanide involved — a distinction that was also raised by Detective Tim Cooper at Wednesday's news conference.

"This was sodium cyanide. This was not potassium cyanide, as was used in the Chicago area deaths of 1982," Cooper said.

Margolis echoed that point.

"It's the wrong cyanide. It's homemade, contaminated sodium cyanide, not purified laboratory-grade potassium cyanide, which is what the Tylenol killings in Chicago were committed by," Margolis said.

Margolis also challenges the conclusions drawn by Dietz, saying Dietz prepared three profiles for the FBI in 1983 based on evidence from the Tylenol case — and argues none of them resembled Betkouski.

"He came up with three profiles that bear no resemblance at all to this guy on the floor. And then in Idaho, he examines the misfortune this guy suffered, the fact that he died at his own hand with a different cyanide, and miraculously decides on national TV he's the Tylenol killer. It's just preposterous," Margolis said.

Margolis says his biggest concern is what publicly raising a new connection could mean for the families of the seven people who were killed.

"To do this to the victims, based on silliness, is wrong," Margolis said.

"If people want to waste their time, that's up to them. I feel bad for the citizens of Idaho," Margolis said.

At least one victim's family member is taking a different view. Michelle Rosen, whose mother Mary Reiner was killed, called Betkouski a "serious and compelling person of interest" who deserves careful examination.

Ada County has not claimed it solved the Tylenol murders. The sheriff's office says it has turned over its information to authorities in Chicago and that it is up to investigators there to determine what, if anything, it means for the still-unsolved case.

Idaho News 6 reached out to the Ada County Sheriff's Office for comment on this story but have yet to hear back.

In a statement, the FBI said, in part, "There have been repeated claims over the past 44 years about alleged links to the Tylenol murders which have remained unsubstantiated." The FBI says it will release credible information when the evidence yields what it calls a "true case resolution."