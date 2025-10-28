USDA halts SNAP benefits for November as government shutdown continues

About 40 million Americans rely on federal food assistance, including more than 100,000 Idahoans. With SNAP benefits paused for November due to a government shutdown, neighbors are stepping up to help those in need.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday it will not distribute SNAP benefits for November, leaving millions of Americans without crucial food assistance.

WATCH | What the pause on SNAP funding means for Idahoans—

SNAP benefits paused Nov. 1, leaving Idahoans without food assistance

For Kathryn Judge, who has been relying on SNAP for four years, that news hits hard.

"It's just, it's terrifying. It's terrifying," Judge said. "It really is the difference between eating and not eating. Knowing that I have $34 now from October to hold me over for the next month, if I didn't have a roommate that could help me, I would be going hungry."

As November 1st approaches, Judge says she's already cutting back on what she eats.

"So like fresh produce is not really an option anymore," Judge said.

In Mountain Home, one neighbor is trying to help. On Facebook, Amanda Thomas offered to cook a meal for a family in need.

"I don't want to charge people for my food. I want them to enjoy my food without having to think of like how much is it going to cost to be able to feed my family today," Thomas said.

Thomas has already made meals for two families. She said she knows firsthand how critical SNAP benefits can be because she once depended on them herself.

"People depend on those, not just for themselves but for their children too. It makes me really sad because I know how hard it is. I just want to help," Thomas said.

42 million Americans rely on food stamps, with nearly 39% being children, according to the USDA.

"And a lot of children going hungry because government leaders can't get their shit together and like get back into work, or at least pass through some funding, so people can be fed. Kids, so kids can be fed," Judge said.

A USDA memo reveals the Trump administration is rejecting the idea of using $5 billion in contingency funds to keep food aid flowing during the government shutdown.

"I don't know how much more selfish you can get than I want a big fancy ballroom while the people that I'm supposed to be taking care of are literally going hungry," Judge said.