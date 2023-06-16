US Highway 20 in Oregon opened for travel in both directions

Oregon US-20, which was closed earlier this week due to mudslides, has been re-opened for travel in both directions.

RELATED | Oregon US-20 open to single-lane travel

Clean-up efforts around the roadway are still underway requiring reduced speeds for drivers. Bi-directional travel on the highway is open, though delays of about 20 minutes are expected while going through the area.

RELATED | Idaho News 6 gets exclusive ODOT escort through mudslide area on US-20 in Oregon

Heavy storms caused unexpected rock and mudslides that made the roadway impassable.

One Boise resident had initially been caught between slides, spending the night in his vehicle, before crews were able to clear a pathway for a safe exit.

RELATED | Boise resident shares experience while driving through the US-20 mudslide