Rock, mud slides close portions of Highway 20 in Oregon

MALHEUR COUNTY, Oregon — A portion of U.S 20 will be closed indefinitely, due to rock and mud slides.

The route will be closed between mileposts 189 and 223. The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) says the closure could last "several days or more." Power and utility lines are down and unstable slopes are making for unsafe conditions.

The Oregon Department of Transportation says the slides happened around midnight on Sunday.

courtesy of the Oregon Department of Transportation

Travelers will need to use alternate routes between Burns and Vale. ODOT advises drivers to stay on main state highways, cautioning that other routes could be impacted with similar conditions.

Updated conditions can be found here, or by calling 511, or 800-977-6368. If you're outside of Oregon, call 503-588-2941.