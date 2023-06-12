Watch Now
News

Actions

Rock, mud slides close portions of Highway 20 in Oregon

US 20 closure
Photo courtesy: Oregon Department of Transportation
Stretch of U.S. 20 closed due to mud, rock, debris slides. Photo courtesy: Oregon Department of Transportation
US 20 closure
Posted at 9:21 AM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 11:26:07-04

MALHEUR COUNTY, Oregon — A portion of U.S 20 will be closed indefinitely, due to rock and mud slides.

The route will be closed between mileposts 189 and 223. The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) says the closure could last "several days or more." Power and utility lines are down and unstable slopes are making for unsafe conditions.

The Oregon Department of Transportation says the slides happened around midnight on Sunday.

Oregon Debris Milepost 210 east of Juntura, US20.jpeg

Travelers will need to use alternate routes between Burns and Vale. ODOT advises drivers to stay on main state highways, cautioning that other routes could be impacted with similar conditions.

Updated conditions can be found here, or by calling 511, or 800-977-6368. If you're outside of Oregon, call 503-588-2941.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light