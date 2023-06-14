Oregon US-20 plans to open to single-lane travel today

The Oregon Department of Transportation plans to open up single-lane travel on US-20, which has been closed between mile markers 189 and 223 due to mudslides completely covering all lanes of travel.

Travel will be facilitated utilizing pilot cars and flaggers. Although this will still cause delays, it can help facilitate travelers without requiring re-routes which can add hours to travel time.

ODOT hopes to have unrestricted two-lane traffic open for travelers by the end of this week.

For updated conditions, watch for media announcements and continue checking TripCheck.com or call 511 / 800-977-6368. Outside of Oregon, call 503-588-2941.

