Unusual April rain helps, but Idaho snowpack is still below normal

BOISE, Idaho — Several days of steady rain across the Treasure Valley are bringing much-needed moisture, but experts say the recent weather does not reverse a season of below-normal snowpack.

The wet stretch, uncommon for early April in southwest Idaho, has also brought fresh snow to higher elevations. While the precipitation may feel like a shift, meteorologists say the broader water outlook remains a concern.

WATCH | April rain helps, but Idaho snowpack still below normal—

Unusual April rain helps, but Idaho snowpack still below normal

“We started off this water year with really good carryover in the reservoir systems from last year. So we had a good start as far as storage water goes,” said Troy Lindquist with the National Weather Service. “Then our precipitation during the fall and especially through the first half of the winter… we ended up with rain and not much snow.”

That lack of snow – a key component of Idaho’s water supply – has left much of the region lagging behind typical levels.

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“We've had really low snowpack, record low snowpack, for much of the West Central Mountains, Boise Mountains, and the Owyhee Mountains, all around the West,” Lindquist said.

After months of dry conditions, the recent rain is helping improve soil moisture and streamflows, but it is not enough to offset the deficit.

“Despite the low snowpack, we're happy to see this current rainfall. It does help recharge the soil moisture… which is healthy for stream flows and so forth,” Lindquist said. “But as far as water supply goes… we're still much below normal.”

The amount of rain is also notable. Lindquist said Boise has recorded about 2.4 inches at the airport over a short period, placing it among the top 10 wettest early April stretches on record.

Meanwhile, Ridge to Rivers is asking people to stay off muddy foothill trails to prevent damage, and Bogus Basin has reported fresh snowfall in the mountains.

Even with the late-season boost, experts say the region is unlikely to fully recover from the snowpack shortfall this year.

“We're not going to recover from that lack of mountain snowpack… but this is beneficial still… and just reduces irrigation demand… during the springtime,” Lindquist said.