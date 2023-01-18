Unsealed search warrants show investigators seized glove, hairs, computer from Bryan Kohberger's apartment

PULLMAN, Washington — Newly unsealed court documents outline what investigators found while searching Bryan Kohberger's apartment near Washington State University following his arrest, including hairs, a glove, and items with dark red/brown stains. Kohberger is charged with murdering four University of Idaho students on November 13 in Moscow, just ten miles away.

The search warrant was filed on December 29, just hours before Kohberger was taken into custody at his family's home in Pennsylvania. The 49-page document explains that investigators had probable cause to believe Kohberger committed the murders of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves, and Madison Mogen, and that evidence of the crimes could be found at Kohberger's apartment.

The warrant outlines what investigators were looking for at the residence including blood, human or animal hairs, weapons, images of the victims, DNA, clothing, and any data showing a tie to the victims, the King Road residence where the murder took place, or any interest in carrying out a violent crime.

The newly unsealed document shows investigators seized a computer, several hairs, and items that appeared to have dark red/brown stains for testing. They also took the dust container from a vacuum, receipts, and a single black nitrite-type glove.

The search warrant reveals more details about what exactly investigators were looking for, including online searches related to other murders or stabbings, "as well as how to avoid detection after the commission of such crimes."

Officers were also looking for clothing, including dark shirts, dark pants, masks, and shoes with diamond pattern soles. As we previously reported, a surviving roommate told investigators she awoke after 4:00 a.m. on November 13 and saw a man in their home wearing all black and a mask covering his nose and mouth. Investigators also found a footprint in the home with a diamond pattern sole, "similar to the pattern of a Vans type shoe sole" just outside the door of the surviving roommate's bedroom.

The document shows investigators found "a significant amount of blood from the victims" at the crime scene, including spatter and castoff, which is a "bloodstain pattern resulting from blood drops released from an object due to its motion". The officer stated, based on his training, "that makes it likely that this evidence was transferred to Kohberger's person, clothing, or shoes," and since evidence indicates Kohberger returned home shortly after the murders, "it is likely that he still had blood or other trace evidence on his person/clothes/shoes, including skin cells or hair from the victims or from Goncalves' dog."

The officer further explains that it's likely "trace evidence was transferred to areas in his apartment through contact with the items worn during the attack."

Authorities further outlined that a crime like this is often planned in advance, which is why they were searching for digital evidence that could show Kohberger was researching the victims, the area surrounding the home where the murders took place, or "how to avoid detection after the commission of such crimes."

Authorities also searched Kohberger's office at Washington State University but did not seize any evidence.

Items seized from Kohberger's apartment will undergo testing. We do not know yet what authorities have learned since they collected the items.

Kohberger is currently being held without bail at the Latah County Jail in Moscow. Earlier this month, he waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing. A judge has set his hearing for June 26th. It could take up to five days as evidence is introduced and witnesses are cross-examined.

You can read the documents here: