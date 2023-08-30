Union strikes deal with Amalgamated Sugar Company, avoiding strike

BOISE, Idaho — The unions working for the Amalgamated Sugar Company have voted to approve a new five-year collective bargaining agreement, avoiding a strike.

Involved in negotiations since May, the company and union worked to present an offer to Unionion members, that was accepted by employees spanning four facilities.

The union had rejected a proposal offered in July and a strike seemed imminent.

The new agreement provides increased wages, maintains zero-premium health insurance coverage for five more years, and introduces new benefits, as well.

The goal of both the company and the union was to provide certainty and security to all employees, grower-owners, and the communities in which they operate.