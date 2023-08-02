Amalgamated Sugar workers union votes on potential strike

NAMPA, Idaho — Amalgamated Sugar and its worker's union are currently negotiating contracts but the company's most recent proposal has made employees consider a potential strike.

In a statement for Amalgamated Sugar, they said, "Amalgamated Sugar Company and the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers (BCTGM) International Union have been negotiating since the end of May for a new collective bargaining agreement. On July 26, 2023, Amalgamated Sugar presented a strong offer to the Union’s leadership team. Amalgamated Sugar then shared that offer with employees. Amalgamated Sugar is committed to working with the Union to achieve a mutually beneficial contract for all of our hourly employees.”

Upon review, BCTGM representatives did not see the contract as a fair deal and on Tuesday started voting on a strike. Concerns about wages, pensions, and benefits were highlighted as issues, and union representatives are hoping a common ground can be made.

“You know, there’s no reason why both sides can't thrive, and I don’t know anybody that doesn’t want both sides to thrive,” said Cason Kawai, worker and union trustee.

Kawai says workers also feel the deal isn't fair to future employees and wants to see more added and retained to the sugar beet factory.

“You know, our goal really between both sides is to both attract and retain employees. You know, it’s important to retain what we got because it’s got that old skill base. You know, A lot of things that are needed to make that factory run well,” said Kawai.

He also sees the value of what Amalgamated Sugar has brought to the Treasure Valley and sees value in the plant.

“These factories have been a cornerstone of their respected communities for generations. In some cases, over 100 years and part of it is they have been a good sound solid base of the economic structure in the area but with the things that recently changed, you know, it's not really easy for people to stick somewhere anymore and be able to make it the same way anymore,” Kawai said.