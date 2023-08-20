Amalgamated Sugar Unions Reject Proposal as Sugar Beet Harvest Looms

PAUL, Idaho — Four Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers (BCTGM) Unions working for Amalgamated Sugar have rejected an offer made by the company, shaking the tentative agreement between union and Amalgamated leadership that followed a union meeting on August 15.

These Unions represent 1,200 Amalgamated employees in four facilities in the region: Paul, Twin Falls, and Nampa in Idaho and the Nyssa facility in Oregon.

The BCTGM 282G union Facebook page, representing workers in Paul, posted an update on August 18 announcing the rejection of the contract proposed by leadership from Amalgamated Sugar.

BCTGM 282G also announced that the 4 unions would be meeting with the company on Tuesday, August 22 to present the rejection and discuss plans with the Company. BCTGM says they'll post an update with details on what this means for the company and the potential strike that could follow.

A union strike threatens to paralyze 4 facilities in the region during a vital time for Amalgamated Sugar's production cycle.

Sugar beets are scheduled to begin harvest on August 30 in Amalgamated facilities and farmers in the Nampa area typically harvest from September to October. According to the National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) Crop Progress and Condition Report for Idaho Sugar Beets, 80% of sugar beets are harvested in that time in the region.

With no workers to make use of the yields, the pressure is on Amalgamates Sugar to take action.

Idaho News 6 has reached out to both BCTGM and Algamated Sugar for comment. We have yet to hear back.

BCTGM Union updates for the region are typically posted to the BCTGM 282G Facebook page. We will follow this situation as it develops.